Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV says Sudanese authorities release its Sudan bureau chief
Published: 16 Nov 2021 09:28 AM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2021 09:28 AM BdST
Qatar Al Jazeera TV said on Tuesday that Sudanese authorities had released its Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi.
The Qatar-based news channel reported on Sunday that Sudanese security forces had raided El Kabbashi's home and arrested him, a day after street protests across Sudan against a military takeover.
