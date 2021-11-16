Home > World > Africa

Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV says Sudanese authorities release its Sudan bureau chief

Qatar Al Jazeera TV said on Tuesday that Sudanese authorities had released its Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi.

The Qatar-based news channel reported on Sunday that Sudanese security forces had raided El Kabbashi's home and arrested him, a day after street protests across Sudan against a military takeover.

