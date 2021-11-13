Policeman arrested for killing 8-year-old girl in Cameroon
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Nov 2021 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2021 02:46 PM BdST
A policeman has been arrested for killing an eight-year-old girl in the Cameroonian city of Bamenda on Friday, as he shot after a car that had escaped a checkpoint, the government said.
The girl's death sparked violent protests on Friday afternoon in which at least two people were wounded, according to an official source who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Local reports said that security forces opened fire on the protesters, which could not be verified. A soldier at the scene said security forces only fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.
Bamenda is the capital of Cameroon's Northwest region, one of two English-speaking regions where secessionist fighters angry about perceived marginalisation by the French-speaking majority have been battling government troops since 2017.
Last month, a military police officer shot dead a five-year-old girl at a checkpoint in the other English-speaking capital, Buea. Protests broke out and the officer was killed by a mob.
The eight-year-old girl was hit by a bullet that ricocheted as she was walking down the street, said a statement from the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele, adding that an investigation is underway.
Videos shared on social media, which could not be verified, showed two men carrying a girl's body through the streets, followed by an angry crowd. Other videos showed dozens of people who appeared to be running from machine gunfire.
Cameroon's Anglophone regions were already gripped by tension due to the secessionist conflict, in which more than 3,000 people have been killed and nearly a million displaced, with both sides accused of committing atrocities.
- Armed group kills seven police officers in Burkina Faso
- One-third of Uganda's students may never return to school
- Moderna offers COVID shot at $7 to African Union
- S Africa's last white president dies
- Ethiopia rounds up high-profile Tigrayans, UN staff
- 16 staff, dependents detained in Ethiopia: UN
- UN rights panel pressures Sudan over coup
- Fuel tanker blast kills at least 91 in Sierra Leone
- Armed group kills seven police officers in northern Burkina Faso
- Nearly one-third of Uganda's students may never return to school
- Sudan's army chief appoints new ruling council, led by himself
- Moderna offers COVID-19 shot at $7 to African Union: Africa CDC head
- S Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, dies at home
- Ethiopia rounds up high-profile Tigrayans, UN staff
Most Read
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- Ex-wheat institute scientist stabbed to death in Dhaka
- Newly elected union council member beaten to death in Gaibandha
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy wins ASOCIO Leadership Award
- COVID-19's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning
- Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies
- ‘The war has not ended’: Prof Saleemul Huq says developed countries don’t want to give anything
- Bangladesh reports five COVID deaths, 221 cases in daily count
- SSC test centres take extra precautions for COVID-19
- 'India got freedom in 2014': Kangana Ranaut sparks uproar with controversial remarks