Lesotho former first lady arrested in murder case
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jun 2020 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2020 04:22 PM BdST
Lesotho's former first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, was arrested on Wednesday over the murder of the previous wife of her husband and former prime minister, Thomas Thabane, police said.
Lesotho's Appeal Court revoked her bail last week on suspicion that procedure was not followed correctly when her bail was granted.
Thabane was transferred to court, where she wore a fur coat and black protective anti-coronavirus mask, a Reuters witness said.
The date for a new bail application was set as June 6.
Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane arrives to address the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, US, Sept 28, 2018. REUTERS
Lipolelo was estranged from Thomas Thabane at the time of the murder.
The case had been causing growing political instability in the independent mountain kingdom of 2 million people encircled by South Africa before Thomas Thabane resigned as prime minister last month.
He is also a suspect in the murder. He denies any involvement and has yet to be formally charged.
- Ex-Lesotho first lady held in murder case
- New Ebola outbreak hits Congo
- African Muslims celebrate Eid amid pandemic
- Africa reaches 100,000 cases, South America new epicentre
- S Africa may see up to 50,000 virus deaths
- S Africa to protect water from virus mass graves
- Quarantined Kenyans were told to pay to get out
- Madagascar virus herbal mix draws demand across Africa
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Anwer Khan Modern Hospital ‘bars patient from leaving’ over COVID-19 treatment bills
- People of Bangladeshi origin in Britain in ‘greatest danger’ of dying in pandemic: health report
- Virus patient's 'free' treatment at Anwer Khan hospital ends with Tk 150,000 bill
- Fashion app sells off unwanted stock to aid Bangladeshi workers
- Bangladesh reports 2,911 new virus cases, a daily record, death toll hits 709
- Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, cases surge past 55,000
- Biman cancels flights as coronavirus scare keeps passengers away
- Tensions rise in US cities after police shot; Trump pushes crackdown
- Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, first in its history