Lesotho former first lady arrested in murder case

Lesotho's Appeal Court revoked her bail last week on suspicion that procedure was not followed correctly when her bail was granted.

Thabane was transferred to court, where she wore a fur coat and black protective anti-coronavirus mask, a Reuters witness said.

The date for a new bail application was set as June 6.

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane arrives to address the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, US, Sept 28, 2018. REUTERS

Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of Lipolelo Thabane, her love rival, who was shot dead near her home in Lesotho's capital, Maseru, in June, 2017. Maesaiah Thabane was released on bail in February.

Lipolelo was estranged from Thomas Thabane at the time of the murder.

The case had been causing growing political instability in the independent mountain kingdom of 2 million people encircled by South Africa before Thomas Thabane resigned as prime minister last month.

He is also a suspect in the murder. He denies any involvement and has yet to be formally charged.