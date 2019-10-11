Cargo plane crashes in Congo with presidential staff on board
Published: 11 Oct 2019 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 05:46 PM BdST
A cargo plane carrying Congo presidential staff, including President Felix Tshisekedi's driver and a logistics manager, crashed in a forest in the east of the country on Thursday, three government sources said.
The plane, with eight people on board including crew, was heading for the capital Kinshasa and went off radar on Thursday afternoon, an hour after departing, the civil aviation authority said.
