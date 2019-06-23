Home > World > Africa

Ethiopia's army chief of staff has been shot: PM's aide

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Jun 2019 10:07 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 10:07 AM BdST

Ethiopia's army chief of staff has been shot, the prime minister's press secretary told Reuters on Sunday, hours after a failed coup attempt was reported in a federal state north of the capital.

It was unclear whether General Seare Mekonnen had been killed or wounded.

On Saturday, the government said there had been a failed coup attempt against the head of regional government in Amhara, one of Ethiopia's nine federal states.

The developments underscore the challenges facing the Horn of Africa nation's new prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, as he tries to spearhead political reforms amid widespread unrest.

Since coming to power in April last year, Abiy has pushed to open up the once isolated, security-obsessed country. His government has released political prisoners, removed bans on political parties and prosecuted officials accused of gross human rights abuses.

However, ethnic violence - long held in check by the state's iron grip - has flared up in many areas, including Amhara, where the regional government was led by Ambachew Mekonnen.

Residents in Amhara's capital Bahir Dar said late on Saturday there was gunfire in some neighborhoods and that some roads had been closed off.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan's morale has not dipped: Sarfaraz
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 22, 2019 West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite looks dejected after losing his wicket and the match Action Images via Reuters
NZ edge nail-biter against WI
Shami hat-trick seals
India win over Afghans
SL can make semis: Jayawardene

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Dry terraces are seen in an escarpment in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region, Feb 12, 2016. Picture taken Feb 12, 2016. REUTERS/Katy Migiro/File Photo

Ethiopia army chief of staff shot

FILE PHOTO: A Congolese woman and her children who are suspected Ebola patients sit at the Ebola treatment centre in Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mar 28, 2019.REUTERS

More than 300,000 flee Congo violence

A man is seen inside a burnt house during clashes between nomads and residents in Deleij village, located in Wadi Salih locality, Central Darfur, Sudan Jun 11, 2019. REUTERS

Clashes kill 17 in Sudan

File Photo: Transgender rights activist waves a transgender flag as they protest the killings of transgender women this year, at a rally in Washington Square Park in New York, US, May 24, 2019. REUTERS

Botswana latest country to decriminalise gay sex

Sudanese protesters use burning tyres to erect a barricade on a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan Jun 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Sudan army discards civilian agreement

Sudanese protesters use burning tyres to erect a barricade on a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan Jun 3, 2019. REUTERS

Violence in Sudan kills 9

Protesters flee along side streets away from a sit-in, after security forces tried to disperse them, in central Khartoum, Sudan in this still frame taken from Jun 3, 2019 social media video. Sudan Congress Party/via REUTERS

Two killed in Sudan protests

Shots are fired by Sudanese forces during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan May 15, 2019 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. @AymanMakkawii1/via REUTERS

11 wounded in Sudan gunfire

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.