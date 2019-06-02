Eighteen hurt as two car blasts target Libya military unit
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jun 2019 10:30 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 10:30 AM BdST
At least 18 people were wounded in two car bomb explosions that targeted a military unit in Libya's eastern coastal city of Derna, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky, a medical source and residents told Reuters early on Sunday.
Residents said the car bombs targeted a military unit called Bulahati belonging to the eastern forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the city centre.
"We heard the first explosion, but we thought it was fireworks, then we heard the second," one resident told Reuters by telephone.
"We found people around the Bulahati military unit and there was huge black smoke in the sky," another added. "We then discovered it was car bombs."
Derna, once a jihadist bastion, is about 292 km distant from Libya's second city, Benghazi, and was declared to be under the complete control of Khalifa Haftar's LNA in June 2018.
After the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, militant groups Al Qaeda and Islamic State have used the oil-rich country as a base for attacks, exploiting its chaos and lack of security.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Eighteen hurt as two car blasts target Libya military unit
- Millennials ‘make farming sexy’ in Africa, where tilling the soil once meant shame
- Kenya's high court unanimously upholds ban on gay sex
- Violence in Sudan derails power-sharing agreement
- Cyclone Kenneth Hits Mozambique, Weeks After Another Deadly Storm
- More than 50 dead in South Africa after heavy rains
- South African Church Wall Caves In, Killing at Least 13
- Islamic State cites 69 casualties from Nigerian army and African troops
- Islamic State claims its first Congo attack
- 150 people missing after boat sinks in Congo, president says
Most Read
- Hasina seeks OIC support for Rohingya case as repatriation is still uncertain
- AK Khandaker apologises, breaking years of silence on book controversy
- Bangladesh worry about lack of spin at World Cup
- AL leader Nasim says militants may strike again
- UAE-bound passenger detained with 5,000 yaba pills at Chattogram airport
- OIC condemns inhumane situation of Myanmar's Rohingyas
- Trump to end trade privileges for India on June 5
- Salah, Origi goals hand Liverpool Champions League triumph
- Passengers suffer as train delays hit second day of Eid journeys
- Indian beauty pageant draws flak for unfair portrayal of women