Dozens killed in northwestern Congo ethnic clashes

  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-19

Clashes between rival ethnic groups in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo this week have killed dozens of civilians, a local activist and a UN source said on Wednesday.

The fighting in Mai-Ndombe province is some of the worst violence to hit the normally peaceful part of the country and comes days before Sunday's long-delayed presidential election, which many fear could turn violent.

