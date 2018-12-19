Dozens killed in northwestern Congo ethnic clashes
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-19 17:18:42.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-19 17:18:42.0 BdST
Clashes between rival ethnic groups in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo this week have killed dozens of civilians, a local activist and a UN source said on Wednesday.
The fighting in Mai-Ndombe province is some of the worst violence to hit the normally peaceful part of the country and comes days before Sunday's long-delayed presidential election, which many fear could turn violent.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dozens killed in northwestern Congo ethnic clashes
- US says air strikes killed 62 militants in Somalia
- Ethnic violence in southern Ethiopia kills 21, wounds 61
- At least five local officials killed in Sudan plane crash
- Death toll from Uganda boat capsize rises to 31
- Five killed in private plane crash in Zimbabwe
- Death toll from Somalia hotel attack rises to 39
- More than 80 people, mostly school children, kidnapped in Cameroon
- Woman blows herself up in Tunis, wounding 15 people including 10 police officers
- As rich nations close the door on refugees, Uganda welcomes them
Most Read
- Bangladesh retains second place in Asia on World Economic Forum gender gap index
- Awami League outlines path towards developed Bangladesh in manifesto
- BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul on election trail in Cumilla
- Latif Siddique falls ill on third day of hunger strike over campaign attack
- Mahbub Talukdar says Huda attacked election commissioner's post by calling him a liar
- Latif Siddique rushed to hospital as health deteriorates amid hunger strike
- Hasina solicits vote for ailing Syed Ashraf from Kishoreganj constituents
- You will face justice in afterlife: Kamal to govt
- BNP manifesto silent on war crimes trials
- Facebook offered users privacy wall, then let tech giants around it