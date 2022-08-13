First rigging claims as Kenyan media slow vote tally in tight presidential race

RIGGING CLAIM

Late on Thursday, the chairman of Kenyatta's Jubilee party, which has backed Odinga, issued a statement alleging "massive subtle rigging" and claiming the "electoral process was highly compromised" after Ruto's new party made a strong showing in an area traditionally dominated by Kenyatta.

The statement alleged voter intimidation, bribery, illegal display of campaign materials in polling stations, mishandling of party agents and incorrect use of election materials. It provided no evidence and did not explain why the allegations had been made so late. Reuters could not reach party officials for comment.

International observers have generally praised the proceedings in the elections.

Previous elections have largely been determined by ethnic voting blocs. But Ruto has sought to make this election about economics, portraying himself as a self-made "hustler" in contrast to political dynasties. Odinga and Kenyatta are the sons of Kenya's first vice president and president, respectively.

Ian Dan, a parcel service attendant in the main bus park in Odinga's stronghold of Kisumu in western Kenya, said business was very slow.

"We are in darkness and this is not good for us. People are anxious and need to have a clear picture," he said. "There are allegations of rigging flying in social media, but many people are waiting to hear from Raila Odinga or William Ruto. Their word will influence people's reaction."

MEDIA SLOWDOWN

The electoral commission is the only body legally authorised to declare a winner. It initially uploaded images of results forms from more than 46,000 polling stations, but had not tallied them. Instead, media houses employed teams to download forms and enter them into a database.

More than 99.7% of polling station results are in but thousands have not been counted by the media. The abrupt slowdown started when around 80% of the vote had been counted.

Prominent Kenyan columnist and cartoonist Patrick Gathara criticised the slowdown, posting on Twitter: "So once again KE media have chickened out and have stopped updating their counts? It was too good to last."

But executives from Citizen and Nation Media groups said exhausted staff needed a rest.

"Now we have about a third of people working that we started with and we intend to pick up pace in the next few hours when the rest of the team come back," said Linus Kaikai, director of strategy at Citizen.

Stephen Gitagama, the CEO of Nation Media Group, said his staff also needed a rest and that they focused on quality control. He referred Reuters to the election commission, known as the IEBC.

"IEBC bears the responsibility of providing the results, not the media," he said.

On Friday morning, the election commission displayed an official count of presidential results on a board at the main tallying centre. It had counted 1.5% of the vote.

The commission has seven days to announce a winner.