Saudi Arabia shortens Umrah visa validity to 30 days before entry

Saudi Arabia has revised its Umrah visa regulations, which will see visas being automatically cancelled 30 days after issuance if the pilgrim does not enter the Gulf kingdom within that time.

The new policy is expected to take effect next week, Saudi state-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Thursday.

Under the changes, the validity of the Umrah visa before entry will be reduced from three months to one month from the date of issuance. However, there will be no change to the permitted length of stay once the pilgrim arrives in Saudi Arabia, which will remain three months.

Ahmed Bajaeifer, advisor to the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, told Al Arabiya that the measure forms part of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's preparations for an expected surge in the number of Umrah pilgrims.

The increase is anticipated as temperatures in Makkah and Madinah drop with the end of the summer season. The aim is to enable authorities to better manage crowds and prevent overcrowding in the two holy cities, said Bajaeifer.

More than four million Umrah visas have been issued to international pilgrims since the new Umrah season began in early June, according to Al Arabiya.

Compared to previous years, the current Umrah season is achieving record numbers of international pilgrims within just five months of its launch.