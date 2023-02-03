    বাংলা

    Russia rejects reports that US offered Moscow secret Ukraine peace plan

    The Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung's report, which said Burns had made a secret trip to Moscow, has also been dismissed by Washington

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2023, 10:01 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2023, 10:01 AM

    The Kremlin on Friday rejected as a "hoax" media reports that US CIA Director William Burns had travelled to Moscow with a secret peace proposal that involved Ukraine ceding a fifth of its territory to Russia.

    The Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung's report, which said Burns had made a secret trip to Moscow last month to put forward the plan on behalf of the White House, has also been dismissed by Washington.

    Asked whether Burns had travelled to Moscow or put forward a plan that involved Ukraine ceding 20% of its territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "That whole report is a hoax."

