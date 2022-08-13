Salman Rushdie suspect had Shia extremist sympathies: NBC New York

Indian-born author Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him over his novel "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed in the neck and torso on stage at a lecture on Friday. After hours of surgery, Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak on Friday evening.

Police have identified the suspect in custody as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who bought a pass to the event at western New York's Chautauqua Institution.

Reuters could not immediately establish whether Matar had legal representation.