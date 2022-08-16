Armenian fireworks warehouse blast death toll rises to 15

Rescuers have recovered more bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse blast in Armenia, raising the death toll from Sunday's accident to 15, the TASS news agency cited Armenia's emergencies ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Eighteen people remained missing, it said, since blasts ripped through the warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, causing parts of the building to collapse and injuring at least 62 people.
Video footage showed grey smoke billowing over a building and people scurrying away from the area.
Rescue workers on Sunday sifted through twisted metal and rubble in a search for survivors as clouds of dust and smoke hung in the air. Bystanders helped victims move to safe areas.
Emergencies Minister Armen Pambukhchyan, quoted by Sputnik Armenia news agency, earlier said the fire had been extinguished, but strong winds still posed a threat. He said rescue teams would continue the search for survivors.
The Emergencies Ministry said initial investigation showed two large explosions brought down part of a building housing fireworks.
Armenia's Health Ministry earlier reported dozens of people had been injured, with several treated in hospital.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fireworks to detonate.