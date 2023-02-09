Taiwan president to donate a month's salary for Turkey relief efforts

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President William Lai will each donate a month's salary for Turkish earthquake relief efforts, the presidential office said on Thursday, adding to existing aid already sent by the island.

Tsai and Lai, who is widely expected to stand for the presidency in elections due next year, "hope to do their part to help Turkey rebuild its homeland as soon as possible", the presidential office said in a statement.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday admitted there were problems with his government's initial response to the quake, as the combined reported death toll in Turkey and neighbouring Syria rose past 12,000.