Tunisian president sacks minister after the death of dozens on Hajj

June 22, 2024
At least 49 Tunisians have died due to the extreme heat in Saudi Arabia during the past week
Published : 22 Jun 2024, 11:28 AM
Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked Brahim Chaibi, the minister of religious affairs, following widespread criticism after the deaths of dozens of Tunisians taking part in the Haj pilgrimage, the presidency said on Friday.
At least 49 Tunisians have died due to the extreme heat in Saudi Arabia during the past week. Tunisian families are still searching for several missing people.