Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh passes budget for upcoming fiscal year

The Tk 7.97 trillion budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year was approved by parliament and will take effect on Monday

Bangladesh passes budget for upcoming fiscal year

 Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 30 Jun 2024, 03:16 PM

Updated : 30 Jun 2024, 03:16 PM

Related Stories
Read More
Defending champs Italy exit Euros with a whimper
Defending champs Italy exit Euros with a whimper
World Cup: Devastated S Africa reflect on missed chances
World Cup: Devastated S Africa reflect on missed chances
11 die in India's Delhi after heavy rain
11 die in India's Delhi after heavy rain
Husband arrested over pregnant wife’s death in Tangail
Husband arrested over pregnant wife’s death in Tangail
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More