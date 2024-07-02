3 missing after Sunamganj boat capsize amid torrential rains

Two women and a child could not be found after the small boat capsized on the Surma River

Two women and a child have gone missing after a boat capsized in Sunamganj’s Surma River in Dowarabazar Upazila amid the torrential rain.

According to Dowarabazar executive officer Meher Nigar, the incident took place near Kheya Ghat of Azampur village in the early hours of Tuesday.

A child by the name of Moyna Begum and two women - Dulu Begum and Jochna Begum - are missing.

“They were on their way to Dowarabazar and took a boat from Azampur village to cross the Surma River. The boat capsized on the way due to the onrush of water from upstream,” said Meher.

Although the boatman managed to swim to the shore, the two women and the child sank in the water, said the executive officer.