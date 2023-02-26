Migrant arrivals in Italy on the rise, despite high danger

The shipwreck of a boat off southern Italy has killed dozens of migrants and cast a spotlight on the perilous journeys made by thousands of people who cross the Mediterranean and come to Italy.

The vast majority set sail from North Africa but some leave from Turkey. Successive Italian governments have tried to curb the numbers. Here are some facts about the situation.

ARRIVALS

Interior Ministry data shows 13,067 boat migrants have arrived in Italy between Jan. 1 and Feb. 23, 2023 against 5,273 in the corresponding period of 2022, and 4,156 the year before that. Some 861 of the migrants registered this year were unaccompanied minors.

In 2022, 105,129 migrants reached Italy in total, up from 67,477 in 2021 and 34,154 in 2020. The record number of arrivals in a single year was 181,436 in 2016. Some 13,386 of the migrants in 2022 were registered as unaccompanied minors.

The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said in 2022 51% of migrant sea crossings to Italy departed from Libya, 31% from Tunisia and 15% from Turkey. Tiny numbers left from Lebanon, Algeria and Syria.