What new words and phrases has the 2024 election created?

This year is no exception. Here are some terms you need to know:

BANNON LINE: First coined during the 2020 election cycle, in response to a comment made by political strategist and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, the Bannon Line is being invoked heavily in 2024. It describes the path in which a Democratic candidate could defeat former President Donald Trump if a certain threshold of Republican voters did not support Trump.

"It's clear to me that the Bannon Line has grown. It's no longer 6-7 percent; it can be as much as 20-25 percent so far of people who voted in the Republican primaries," a Democratic strategist said in an interview.