    3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in Mali bomb attack

    All three are police officers working in the UN peacekeeping mission in the West African country

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 May 2023, 06:00 PM
    Updated : 29 May 2023, 06:00 PM

    Three Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers have been injured in a bomb blast in the West African country of Mali.

    The incident occurred on Sunday morning local time, Bangladesh Police said in a statement during the celebration of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Monday.

    All three are police officers, the law enforcement agency said, without disclosing their identities.

    The bomb blast was a deliberate attack aimed at the patrol team from the Bangladesh Formed Police Unit (BANFPU), who were on a peacekeeping mission, according to the statement.

    The Armed Personnel Carrier or APC carrying the police personnel was damaged during the incident on a desert road near the mountains of the Gundam-Tongka-Niafungke highway, approximately 15 kilometres from the Gundam Super Camp in Mali's Timbuktu region, according to police.

