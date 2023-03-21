German minister praises 'esteemed' Taiwan, China protests 'vile' visit

Germany's education minister said on Tuesday she was honoured to visit "esteemed partner" Taiwan but that her trip was not connected to her government's China strategy, as Beijing said it had protested to Berlin about her "vile conduct" in going there.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has increased military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims. The politically sensitive visit is taking place as Berlin is reviews its previously close ties with China.

A visit to Taiwan in January by a delegation of high-ranking lawmakers from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), the smallest party in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition, led to protests from Beijing.