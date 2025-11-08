Home +
Iranian plot to kill Israel's ambassador to Mexico contained, US official says

The official declined to say how the plot was foiled or offer more details about the operation

Iran plot to kill Israel envoy to Mexico foiled: US official
FILE PHOTO: Commanders and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran August 17, 2023. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 08 Nov 2025, 09:56 AM

Updated : 08 Nov 2025, 09:56 AM

