Rain to help clear Canada's air soon, but days away from Quebec fires

Rain is likely to help clear up smoky air from forest fires in eastern Canada starting Sunday, but may not reach the forest fires raging in the province of Quebec until days later, a government meteorologist said on Saturday.

By Saturday morning, there were 426 fires across Canada, 144 of them in Quebec. Canadian forest fires regularly occur in the summer but the scope of the current conflagration - and its early arrival - is unprecedented.

The fires spanning the Atlantic and Pacific coasts have forced thousands of Canadians from their homes and smoke has left residents from Toronto to New York gasping for breath.