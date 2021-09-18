'Quad' countries to agree on secure microchip supply chains
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Sep 2021 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2021 11:42 PM BdST
Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will agree to take steps to build secure semiconductor supply chains when they meet in Washington next week, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday, citing a draft of the joint statement.
US President Joe Biden will host a first in-person summit of leaders of the "Quad" countries, which have sought to boost co-operation to push back against China's growing assertiveness.
The draft says that in order to create robust supply chains, the four countries will ascertain their semiconductor supply capacities and identify vulnerability, the Nikkei said, without unveiling how it had obtained the document.
The statement also says the use of advanced technologies should be based on the rule of respecting human rights, the newspaper said on its web site.
The draft does not name China, but the move is aimed at preventing China's way of utilising technologies for maintaining an authoritarian regime from spreading to the rest of the world, the Nikkei said.
The United States and China are at odds over issues across the board, including trade and technology, while Biden said in April his country and Japan, a US ally, will invest together in areas such as 5G and semiconductor supply chains.
No officials were immediately available for comment at the Japanese foreign ministry.
- UN warns of ‘catastrophic pathway’ with current climate pledges
- Hidden agenda behind deal France called a betrayal
- NZ woman charged with murdering her children
- Japan PM candidates differ on rights issues
- Morality police replace Afghan women's ministry
- Biden asks world leaders to cut methane in climate fight
- France recalls US, Australia envoys over submarine deal
- US admits Kabul drone strike was tragic mistake that killed 10 civilians
- 'Quad' countries to agree on secure microchip supply chains
- Some Afghan girls return to school, others face anxious wait
- Non-playing personnel must be vaccinated for playoffs
- Three killed in blasts in Afghan city of Jalalabad, sources say
- Kin of Philippines 'drug war victims' hope for justice as ICC approves probe
- Australia made 'huge' mistake' cancelling submarine deal, says French ambassador
Most Read
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Evaly rose to a dizzying height. Now its colossal debt takes down owners
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- Evaly shuts office after MD’s arrest; staff to work from home
- A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it
- Bangladesh logs 1,190 new cases in a day, the lowest in 16 weeks
- Police arrest Hifazat leader Mufti Rizwan over Dhaka violence
- America’s grand reopening, postponed
- Hidden agenda behind deal France called a betrayal