UNESCO grants world heritage status to Madrid's Paseo del Prado and Retiro Park
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jul 2021 09:56 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 09:56 PM BdST
UNESCO added Madrid's historic Paseo del Prado boulevard and Retiro Park to its list of world heritage sites on Sunday.
The tree-lined Paseo del Prado, in the centre of the Spanish capital, is home to the Prado museum, while Retiro Park, just off the Paseo del Prado, is one of the city's most visited attractions.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was quick to celebrate the news, tweeting "Deserved recognition for a space in the capital that enhances our historic, artistic and cultural legacy".
El Retiro ("The Retreat"), an urban green space with a boating lake enjoyed by both locals and tourists, was originally a palace and gardens built for the personal use of King Felipe IV in the 17th Century.
"Proud of our city, and happy for Spain and the legacy of its capital," tweeted Madrid mayor, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.
