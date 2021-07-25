Putin says Russian navy can carry out 'unpreventable strike' if needed
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jul 2021 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 08:55 PM BdST
The Russian navy can detect any enemy and launch an "unpreventable strike" if needed, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, weeks after a UK warship angered Moscow by passing the Crimea peninsula.
"We are capable of detecting any underwater, above-water, airborne enemy and, if required, carry out an unpreventable strike against it," Putin said speaking at a navy day parade in St Petersburg.
Putin's words follow an incident in the Black Sea in June when Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Crimea waters.
Britain rejected Russia's account of the incident, saying it believed any shots fired were a pre-announced Russian "gunnery exercise", and that no bombs had been dropped.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but Britain and most of the world recognise the Black Sea peninsula as part of Ukraine, not Russia.
Putin said last month Russia could have sunk the British warship HMS Defender, that it accused of illegally entering its territorial waters, without starting World War Three and said the United States played a role in the "provocation".
- Curfew imposed in Afghanistan
- Israeli airlines start direct flights to Morocco
- Japan Olympic stars reflect a changing country
- US troop withdrawal from Iraq expected to bring little change
- US troop withdrawal from Iraq expected to bring little change
- China confirms ban on for-profit tutoring in core school subjects
- Australians may face longer lockdown
- Biden authorises $100m for Afghan refugees
- Cars, pavements washed away as Belgian town hit by worst floods in decades
- Putin says Russian navy can carry out 'unpreventable strike' if needed
- Israeli airlines start direct flights to Morocco after improved ties
- Camps have been scrambling for counsellors. Some have even closed
- Sierra Leone parliament votes to abolish death penalty
- At least six Cameroonian soldiers killed in raid by Islamist insurgents
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- Helena Jahangir loses Awami League post for links to ‘unauthorised’ group
- They were once luxury venues. Now they are grim COVID-19 camps
- Metro rail, first in Bangladesh, was delayed by COVID-19. A new date is far off
- Bangladesh receives 245,200 AstraZeneca COVID vaccine doses from Japan
- Dhaka streets more crowded on third day of lockdown
- Bangladesh logs 228 virus deaths, 11,291 new cases in a day
- Lockdowns upend life as Bangladesh battles virus
- Mysterious fires ravage four Dhaka buses in two days
- They waited, they worried, they stalled. Then they got the shot