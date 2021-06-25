Fire tears through martial arts training centre in China, killing 18
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2021 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2021 10:16 AM BdST
A fire tore through a martial arts training centre in China's Henan province on Friday killing at least 18 people, local authorities said.
The blaze broke out at 3 am Thursday and has since been extinguished, the Zhecheng county government said in ab1 state²8nment on its website.
It was unclear what had caused the fire, which injured 16, four of whom were in a serious condition, the county government said.
The person in charge of the centre has been detained by the police, according to the statement.
The name of the martial arts centre was not disclosed.
Outbreaks of fire in China are not uncommon, with patchy safety protocols and sub-standard construction a frequent concern.
In one of the province's most horrific fires, 309 people died in the city of Luoyang on Christmas Day in 2000 at a night club. Most of the victims suffocated by smoke in the dance hall, which had only two emergency exits, and no sprinklers or smoke alarms.
- Fire tears through martial arts training centre in China, killing 18
- Hundreds of children’s remains found in Canada
- 751 unmarked graves found at former school in Canada
- Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships
- One dies in Miami building collapse
- Bhutan PM ready to mix doses to deal with vaccine shortages
- Johnson suggests unrestricted travel for fully vaccinated people
- Canada indigenous group announces discovery of unmarked graves
- Fire tears through martial arts training centre in China, killing 18
- Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time
- In Canada, another ‘horrific’ discovery of Indigenous children’s remains
- Court suspends Giuliani’s law licence, citing Trump election lies
- UN says 230,000 displaced by Myanmar fighting
- Canadian First Nation finds 751 unmarked graves at former residential school
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans 14-day complete shutdown amid COVID surge
- Bangladesh regulator approves Beximco's plan to sell Tk 30bn sukuk
- Experts fear COVID catastrophe as positivity rate crosses 20% in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Experts call for two-week Bangladesh-wide total shutdown to curb COVID spread
- Bangladesh reports 6,058 new virus cases in a day, death toll rises by 81
- Nearly 100 people missing as oceanfront Miami-area building collapses
- Britney Spears: ‘I just want my life back’
- Bangladesh bars advance payments to e-commerce platforms
- Zero tolerance for traffickers of women and children: BGB chief