US sanctions for Navalny poisoning expected as early as Tuesday
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Mar 2021 08:29 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2021 08:29 AM BdST
The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexi Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The United States was expected to impose sanctions under two executive orders - 13661, which was issued after Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea but provides broad authorities to target Russian officials; 13382, issued in 2005 to combat proliferation of weapons of mass destruction - and under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW), said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
