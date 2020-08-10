Blast destroys Baltimore homes; at least 1 dead, children trapped
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Aug 2020 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2020 10:20 PM BdST
A major explosion leveled several houses as it tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others including children were trapped, firefighters said.
The Baltimore Sun reported it was a natural gas explosion, citing fire officials, but said the exact cause remained unknown.
Photos from the scene showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about as rescue workers climbed over a pile of debris, searching for victims.
"One adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more," the Baltimore City Fire Department posted on Twitter.
Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 wrote on Twitter.
"Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children," the union said.
"Rescuers are communicating with one person still trapped. #BCFDSRO Special Rescue Operations Team is working to get to the person. One person has been pronounced dead on scene," the union said in a separate post.
Officials from Baltimore Gas and Electric Co and the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management were at the scene, the Baltimore Sun reported.
"We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe," gas company spokesman Richard Yost told the Sun. "Crews are working to turn off gas to the buildings in the immediate area. Once the gas is off we can begin to safely assess the situation including inspections of BGE equipment."
- UNESCO-listed Old Sanaa houses collapse in rains
- Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
- US will only share vaccine after meeting its own needs: Azar
- Lebanon's cabinet under pressure as ministers quit
- US angers China with high-profile Taiwan visit
- Afghan president to sign release of Taliban prisoners
- French-Nigerian troops hunt for killers in Niger
- China imposes sanctions on US lawmakers over Hong Kong
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Submarine cable glitch slows internet in Bangladesh
- Uber adds bKash as contactless payment option for Bangladeshi riders
- BB allows savings schemes in local currency for Bangladeshi expatriates
- Thousands defy coronavirus health rules at Brahmanbaria funeral again
- Bangladesh internet speed back to normal after submarine cable glitch
- Salmonella cases linked to onions increase to nearly 900
- Floods have submerged a quarter of Bangladesh. Experts see no quick end to the problem
- Sinha associate Shipra released from jail on bail, Sefat awaits decision
- Sinha associate Sefat out on bail in murder, narcotics cases
- Omeros' COVID-19 treatment shows promise, shares jump