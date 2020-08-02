Multiple bombs explode outside jail compound in Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Aug 2020 10:08 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2020 10:08 PM BdST
At least three bombs exploded outside a jail compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, officials said as they rushed police forces to the scene.
Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad, said a huge car bomb explosion was followed by at least two smaller bomb blasts outside a government-run prison.
He said attackers had taken up position near the prison and heavy clashes between the militants and Afghan police were underway.
“At least 20 people were injured in the ongoing clashes,” Qaderi said.
No militant group has taken responsibility for the attack.
More stories
- Amit Shah hospitalised with COVID-19
- COVID-19: Australia's Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew
- South Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass half a million
- US records over 25,000 coronavirus deaths in July
- UK considers a coin to commemorate Gandhi
- Latin America death surges past 200,000
- UAE first to open nuclear power plant in Arab
- UK has Europe's worst surge in virus deaths
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- After days of gloom, Dhaka cattle traders smile big on Eid eve amid pandemic
- Random cattle slaughter, health rules defiance mark Eid in Dhaka amid pandemic
- Kuwait bans air travellers from Bangladesh, 30 other countries over coronavirus risks
- Government opens probe into police killing of ex-army officer in Cox’s Bazar
- Protagonists in iconic Bengali song ‘Coffee House’ are all fictional, says composer Ghosh
- Seasonal traders almost vanish as Eid cattle rawhides become ‘dirt cheap’
- Bangladesh counts 886 new virus cases, lowest since May 9, as sample collection slows
- Ex-army officer dies in Teknaf police fire
- Case of Islamic State recruit Shamima's UK citizenship goes to Supreme Court
- Eid cattle traders in Dhaka stare at 'disaster'