Multiple bombs explode outside jail compound in Afghanistan

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad, said a huge car bomb explosion was followed by at least two smaller bomb blasts outside a government-run prison.

He said attackers had taken up position near the prison and heavy clashes between the militants and Afghan police were underway.

“At least 20 people were injured in the ongoing clashes,” Qaderi said.

No militant group has taken responsibility for the attack.