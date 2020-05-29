Home > World

Earthquake tremors felt in New Delhi

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 May 2020 11:10 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 11:10 PM BdST

Tremors caused by an earthquake were felt in the Indian capital New Delhi on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.

The website of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit Haryana, a state bordering New Delhi.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

