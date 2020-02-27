Home > World

Iran reports 22 deaths from coronavirus; 141 infected

Published: 27 Feb 2020 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 02:28 PM BdST

Twenty two people have died so far from the new coronavirus in Iran, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported in a chart it published on Thursday.

The number of people diagnosed with the disease is 141, the chart showed. It did not specify whether those who have died were included in the tally of those infected.

Iranian officials on Wednesday reported a total of 139 cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths.

