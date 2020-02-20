Many victims of shooting in Germany had immigrant background: report
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2020 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 08:23 PM BdST
Many of the victims of the shooting in the German town of Hanau had an immigrant background, German magazine Focus said based on a report from news agency dpa that cited security sources.
A suspected right-wing extremist shot nine people dead in two shisha bars in an overnight rampage through a German city before, police believe, returning home and killing himself.
