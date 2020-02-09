Spain confirms its second coronavirus case
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2020 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 04:33 PM BdST
Spain's National Centre for Microbiology confirmed on Sunday the country's second case of new coronavirus, after tests on one of four people suspected of having the virus in Mallorca came back positive. The other three were negative.
The patient is one of four people taken into observation in Mallorca on Friday after coming into contact with someone in France who was subsequently diagnosed with the virus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two US service members killed, six wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan
- Indian Kashmir hit by general strike called by separatists
- What we know about the mass shooter in Thailand
- Spain confirms its second coronavirus case
- To survive, Venezuela’s leader gives up decades of control over oil
- Pelosi clashes with Facebook and Twitter over video posted by Trump
- Death of American fuels concern over China’s approach to coronavirus
- Malaysia expands China traveller ban as coronavirus spreads
- Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded: PM
- Where’s Xi? China’s leader commands coronavirus fight from safeheights
Most Read
- Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast
- New report on 138 coronavirus cases reveals disturbing details
- Bangladesh scraps plans to evacuate 171 nationals from locked-down Chinese cities
- China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Taliban militant flees prison, claiming deal with Pakistani security forces
- Bangladesh to screen all inbound travellers amid coronavirus scare
- Govt plans to float shares of 4 state-owned banks by September: finance minister
- BNP sets freedom for Khaleda through protests as ‘only job’
- Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded: PM
- Bagerhat crab farmers left in the lurch as China bans imports amid coronavirus scare