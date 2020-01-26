Home > World

Canada identifies first case of coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Jan 2020 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 10:27 AM BdST

Canada on Saturday declared the first "presumptive" confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus in a resident who had returned from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak of the viral disease.

Ontario health officials told a news conference the patient is a male in his 50s, who arrived in Toronto on Jan 22 and was hospitalised the next day after developing symptoms of respiratory illness.

Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, told reporters that the man is being treated in a public hospital and is in a stable condition.

Ontario health officials are investigating the details of the man's contact with others since arriving in Toronto. Early indications are that he took private transportation home after arriving at Toronto airport and then paramedics brought him to the hospital, they added.

The health officials said it is a relatively small family situation, though they declined to give a number, and there is very little by way of contact. They said his family members have been put into self isolation.

Officials said the results from the provincial laboratory confirming the positive case arrived earlier on Saturday. Once the results from the local laboratory are confirmed by Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory, the case will be declared the country's first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Canada is on high alert to prevent the spread of coronavirus and avoid the repeat of SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, that killed 44 people in Canada, the only country outside Asia to report deaths from that virus in 2002-2003. Government health officials say Canada is better prepared this time.

The deadly coronavirus has infected more than 1,975 people and killed at least 56 in China. The virus has spread to several countries including the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia and France.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Staff members monitor thermal scanners that detect temperatures of passengers who have just landed, at the arrival terminal in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China Jan 25, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 56

Sunnybrook Hospital, where a patient is being treated in isolation for what Canadian health officials call the first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus, is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 25, 2020. REUTERS

Canada identifies first coronavirus case

People wearing protective masks walk outside Forbidden City which is closed to visitors, according to a notice in its main entrance for the safety concern following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Beijing, China Jan 25, 2020. REUTERS

China virus remains severe

People wearing protective masks walk outside Forbidden City which is closed to visitors, according to a notice in its main entrance for the safety concern following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 25, 2020. Reuters

Xi holds meeting on coronavirus

Picture uploaded to social media on Jan 25, 2020 by the Central Hospital of Wuhan show medical staff holding Chinese Lunar New Year signs, in Wuhan, China. REUTERS

Virus casts shadow over Chinese New Year festivities

An aerial view shows the construction site of a new hospital dedicated to treating patients with coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Jan 24, 2020. REUTERS

Wuhan to build 2nd designated hospital for virus-hit patients

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China Jan 25, 2020. REUTERS

HK leader declares virus emergency

Passengers arrive at Chicago's O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois, US, January 24, 2020. Reuters

China virus toll hits 41

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.