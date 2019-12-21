Home > World

At least 17 dead in bus crash in eastern Guatemala

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Dec 2019 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2019 10:56 PM BdST

A collision between a passenger bus and a trailer truck early on Saturday claimed at least 17 lives in eastern Guatemala, according to local doctors and firefighters.

The accident took place near the town of Gualan, near Guatemala's Atlantic coast, as the Pullman passenger bus was traveling to the city of Santa Elena, near the country's border with Mexico.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS

Xi says US interfering in internal affairs

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo receives a standing ovation after delivering remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, US, Dec 19, 2019. REUTERS

US issues sanctions against Iranian judge

Noah Feldman, a professor at Harvard Law School, listens during a public impeachment inquiry hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec 4, 2019. Feldman said that President Donald Trump technically won’t have been impeached until the House sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Other legal academics took issue with his view that impeachment only happens when the House transmits its charges to the Senate. The New York Times

Trump has not yet been impeached

A demonstrator displays a placard as she attends a protest against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS

Secular India pushes back on Modi’s Hindu agenda

Women react while waiting for the body of their loved one, a prisoner killed last weekend at La Tolva prison by an inmate, outside the local morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras Dec 16, 2019. REUTERS

18 inmates die in Honduran prison riot

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, Britain Oct 12, 2018. REUTERS

Prince Philip hospitalised for 'precautionary measures'

Johnson wins vote on Brexit in time for Christmas

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, atop a ULA Atlas V rocket, lifts off for an uncrewed Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 20, 2019. REUTERS

Boeing Starliner fails key test after liftoff

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.