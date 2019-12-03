Climate activist Greta Thunberg nears Lisbon port
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Dec 2019 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 03:38 PM BdST
The catamaran carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg was seen approaching a port in Lisbon on Tuesday morning after a 20-day crossing from New York, Reuters Television footage showed.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg was approaching Lisbon aboard a catamaran on Tuesday after crossing the Atlantic from New York, Reuters Television footage showed, before her appearance at a summit in Madrid to demand urgent action on global warming.
The boat, La Vagabonde, carried the Swedish campaigner, who refuses to travel by plane, across the ocean so she could attend the COP25 climate summit in Madrid. She will spend the day holding meetings with Portuguese climate activists and resting before her departure for Madrid.
"Heading into Lisbon!" she posted on Twitter along with photographs aboard the vessel.
Portugal’s environment minister Matos Fernandes thanked Greta for her activism in a letter last Thursday, having already departed for COP25.
The country’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, said it was a ‘great pleasure’ to have her in Lisbon but did not feel it was his place to personally greet the activist.
Thunberg missed last Friday’s climate strike as heavy winds delayed her arrival to Lisbon but she is due to join thousands of activists marching in Madrid on Friday afternoon on the fringes of the COP25.
The conference kicked off on Monday with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warning that the planet had reached a "point of no return".
Top priorities include establishing a common time frame for countries to implement their national climate commitment plans, and resolving the issue of international carbon markets, the only aspect of the Paris rule book which delegates failed to agree on at last year’s COP24 in Poland.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Climate activist Greta Thunberg nears Lisbon port
- One killed as typhoon hits Philippines, hundreds of flights halted
- In Russia, an updated law with new restrictions on freedom of speech
- US troop drawdowns in Afghanistan 'not necessarily' tied to Taliban deal: Esper
- Trump, citing US farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
- Woman at centre of Prince Andrew sex scandal calls for Britons to back her
- China suspends US military visits to Hong Kong, sanctions US-based NGOs
- Suu Kyi’s loyalists rally for Myanmar leader before genocide trial
- With brutal crackdown, Iran convulsed by worst unrest in 40 years
- Five dead in French helicopter crash, floods
Most Read
- Dipu Chakma wins first gold for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Bangladesh reaps little benefit from Chinese credits as it plays catch-up with timeline
- Bangladesh plans to ban e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns
- Hasina calls for swift climate action to create a world liveable for future generation
- Industries minister admits 'syndicate' does exist in market after Tofail denial
- Antara secures first medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
- London meet urges governments to regulate, but not ban, e-cigarettes to fight smoking
- Bangladesh plans to use environment-friendly bricks in construction
- NASA finds India’s Vikram moon lander crash site, with amateur’s help
- Messi wins record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award