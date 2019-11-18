N Korea will not offer anything to Trump without receiving in return: KCNA
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Nov 2019 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 05:02 PM BdST
North Korea will not offer anything for US President Donald Trump to brag about without receiving anything in return, a statement on its state news agency KCNA said on Monday.
North Korea was not interested in a summit that was “useless to itself”, said the statement, under the name of Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, referring to Trump’s message on Sunday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter.
“If the US does not really want to let go of its dialogue with us, it should make a decision to withdraw its hostile policy of viewing us as an enemy,” the KCNA statement said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cambodian princess who rescued traditional ballet dies at age 76
- Arcuri says she had 'very special relationship' with UK's Johnson
- ‘Several’ dead in shooting in a Fresno backyard, police say
- Iran blocks nearly all internet access
- Turkey’s deportations force Europe to face its ISIS militants
- India delaying signing helicopters deal: Russia
- HK police say media officer hit by arrow in standoff with protesters
- Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa wins presidency by big margin
- In Bolivia, interim leader sets conservative, religious tone
- Khamenei blames counter-revolution, enemies for ‘sabotage’ in Iran gasoline price protests
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Biman Bangladesh orders two more Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets
- Onion prices ease slightly as new produces arrive, sales drop
- Oh onion! Disorder, scuffles, irregularities mar TCB sale in Dhaka
- Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals
- Soaring onion prices force many in Dhaka to tweak their taste buds
- Conflicting claims emerge after deadly explosion in Chattogram
- Turkey’s deportations force Europe to face its ISIS militants
- Bus drivers go on strike in 10 districts over new transport law
- Holey Artisan terror attack: Court to announce verdict on Nov 27