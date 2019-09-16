Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders in US next week
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2019 09:31 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 09:31 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump will meet next week with the leaders of India and Australia at events in Texas and Ohio to promote trade and investment.
The White House said Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, on Sep 22 to participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and to "discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship."
Trump will then travel to Wapakoneta, Ohio, where he will be joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for a tour of a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility. Trump is hosting Morrison for a state dinner at the White House this week, Trump's second such formal gathering since taking office.
In June, the United States ended its preferential trade treatment for India, removing it from the Generalized System of Preferences program that allowed duty-free entry for up to $5.6 billion worth of its annual exports to the United States.
US and Indian trade negotiators ended talks in July without making major progress on a range of disputes over tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by both sides that are straining bilateral ties, officials told Reuters in August.
The two sides had resumed trade talks after Trump and Modi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June and agreed to seek to deepen the two countries' relationship.
Trump has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs.
The Houston event at NRG Stadium and is called "Howdy Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures," and is expected to draw tens of thousands of people, the White House said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- A hard lesson for migrants who give up: There may be no welcome mat back home
- Hail to the content creator-in-chief
- Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
- Trump says US 'locked and loaded' for potential response to Saudi oil attack
- Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government offices
- Snowden says he hopes France will grant him asylum
- Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award
- Saudi attacks raise spectre of oil at $100/barrel
- Iran dismisses US claim it was behind Saudi oil attacks, says ready for war
Most Read
- Beximco protests TIB’s ‘slanderous’ remarks on Salman F Rahman
- Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
- Viqarunnisa gets Fougia Rezwan as principal
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
- Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
- Man jailed for forcing underage daughter into marriage in Sherpur
- Disgruntled garment workers block road in Mirpur for back pay
- Man dies, 17 injured as bus overturns in attempt to save jaywalker in Ctg
- Hasina, Modi to hold talks on Oct 5
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award