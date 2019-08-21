Home > World

China parliament rules out allowing same-sex marriage

Published: 21 Aug 2019 10:29 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 10:34 AM BdST

Limiting marriage to between a man and a woman will remain China's legal position, a parliament spokesman said on Wednesday, ruling out following neighbouring Taiwan in allowing same-sex marriage, despite pressure from activists.

Taiwan's parliament passed a bill in May that endorsed same-sex marriage, after years of heated debate over marriage equality that has divided the self-ruled and democratic island.

China, which claims democratic and self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, has a thriving gay scene in major cities, but there has been little sign that the ruling Communist Party will legalise same sex marriage.

Asked at a news briefing whether China would legalise same-sex marriage, Zang Tiewei, spokesman for parliament's legal affairs commission, said Chinese law only allowed for marriage between one man and one woman.

"This rule suits our country's national condition and historical and cultural traditions," he said. "As far as I know, the vast majority of countries in the world do not recognise the legalisation of same-sex marriage."

Individual Chinese legislators have occasionally in the past few years proposed legislation during China's annual meeting of the largely rubber-stamp parliament held every March to legalise same-sex marriage, without success.

There are no laws against same-sex relations in China and despite growing awareness of LGBT issues, the community has been the target of Chinese censors in recent months, fuelling fears of a growing intolerance.

Activists have asked people in China to propose amendments to a draft civil code en masse, though have admitted they see little chance of success. The marriage parts of that code are expected to be passed into law next year,

The code makes changes on issues including sexual harassment, divorce and family planning, but does not further the rights of the LGBT community, according to drafts published by parliament.

Zang said that the marriage section of the draft civil code maintains the system of marriage being between a man and a woman.

