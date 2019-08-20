Home > World

At least 10 Burkina Faso soldiers killed in militant attack

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Aug 2019 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 12:18 PM BdST

Unidentified militants killed at least 10 soldiers and wounded many others in an attack on a military unit in northern Burkina Faso on Monday, the army said.

Burkina Faso has been overrun by Islamist violence this year that armed forces have been unable to contain. Hundreds of civilians have died and more than 150,000 have fled as the influence of jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State spreads across the Sahel region.

Monday's attack occurred in the early hours of the morning in Koutougou in Soum province, an army statement said, without providing much further detail.

"In reaction to this barbaric attack, a vast air and land search operation is seeking to neutralise the many assailants," the statement said.

Once a pocket of calm in the Sahel, Burkina has suffered a spillover of Islamist violence from its neighbours, including the kind of ethnic attacks that have destabilised Mali in recent years.

Deteriorating security prompted the Ougadougou government to declare a state of emergency in several northern provinces bordering Mali in December, including Soum.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Trump urges Indian, Pakistani leaders to exercise calm

US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. REUTERS

Epstein signed his will two days before death

Pakistan WAPDA Chairman Muzammil Hussain: Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain, Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) gestures during an interview with Reuters at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan Aug 19, 2019. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

India accused of using water as a weapon in Kashmir

Women and children who had fled areas under Islamic State group control in the al-Hawl camp in northern Syria, March 28, 2019. The New York Times.

IS regaining strength in Iraq and Syria

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, Aug 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Carrie Lam hopes peaceful protest was a turning point

FILE PHOTO: US Attorney General William Barr is pictured after a farewell ceremony for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the US Department of Justice in Washington, US, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

US shakes up prisons bureau after Epstein death

Twitter, Facebook block HK misinformation

Corbyn vows to 'do everything' to stop no-deal Brexit

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.