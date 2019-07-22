Home > World

Iran says breaks up CIA spy ring, some sentenced to death

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Jul 2019 04:54 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 04:54 PM BdST

Iran captured 17 spies working for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and some have been sentenced to death, Iranian media reported on Monday.

Iranian state television published images it said showed the CIA officers who were in touch with the suspected spies.

There was no immediate comment on the Iranian allegations by the CIA or U.S. officials.

Iran announced in June that it had broken up an alleged CIA spy ring but it was unclear whether Monday’s announcement was linked to the same case.

The announcement comes after three months of spiraling confrontation between Iran and the West that began when new tighter U.S. sanctions took effect in May.

Last week Iran captured a British tanker after Britain’s Royal Marines seized an Iranian tanker on July 4.

In a statement read on state television, the Ministry of Intelligence said 17 spies were arrested during the Iranian calendar year that ended in March 2019.

“The identified spies were employed in sensitive and vital private sector centers in the economic, nuclear, infrastructure, military and cyber areas... where they collected classified information,” read the ministry statement.

In a separate report, the semi-official Fars news agency quoted a Ministry of Intelligence official as saying some of those arrested had been sentenced to death.

An Iranian television documentary aired on Monday purported to show a CIA officer recruiting an Iranian man in the United Arab Emirates.

“Because there are so many intelligence officers in Dubai. It is very dangerous... Iranian intelligence,” a woman was shown telling an Iranian in the documentary about alleged CIA spying in Iran which was broadcast on state television.

The woman spoke Persian with an accent which appeared to be American.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Heat wave in NY: Over 50,000 customers lose power

FILE PHOTO: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano addresses a news conference during a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria Mar 4, 2019. REUTERS

UN nuclear watchdog chief Amano dies

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a speech entitled

New Zealand to establish a firearm register

FILE -- Women practice driving in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Jun 17, 2018. According to one of Saudi Arabia’s top daily newspapers, Okaz, the government has established a committee to study the prospect of removing the guardianship requirement for women over age 18. (Tasneem Alsultan/The New York Times)

Saudi guardianship laws could be set to change

Israeli forces demolish homes: Israeli forces began preparations to demolish homes near a military barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israel to demolish homes on Jerusalem outskirts

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard troop member rapels to British-flagged tanker Stena Impero's deck from a helicopter near the strait of Hormuz July 19, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Pool via WANA/Reuters TV via REUTRS

Audio of Iran-UK exchanges emerges

A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard sails next to Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, at Bandar Abbas port, July 21, 2019. Iran, Mizan News Agency/WANA Handout via REUTERS

Britain weighs response to Iran Gulf crisis

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Bedminster, New Jersey from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, July 19, 2019. Reuters

Apologise: Trump to four congresswomen

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.