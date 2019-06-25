Democracy falls short for people around the world: Survey
Only half of the world's population thinks their country is democratic, a survey published on Tuesday found, with many Western Europeans viewing banks and social media as threats to democracy.
The survey of over 150,000 people from 57 countries by German polling firm Dalia Research and Alliance of Democracies Foundation found that even in democracies, 38 percent of people are dissatisfied with the state of affairs.
"Right now, the biggest risk for democracies is that the public no longer sees them as democratic," Nico Jaspers, CEO of Dalia Research, said in a statement.
People surveyed in the United States, where the 2020 presidential elections are ramping up, were split as to whether their country was democratic – 46 percent said it was and 40 percent said it was not democratic enough.
Over half of Americans surveyed said the US has had a positive impact on democracy around the world, though majorities in Western countries such as Canada and most of Europe felt the impact had been negative.
The survey was released a few days before the EU's 28 leaders are due to decide the bloc's top jobs in a process criticised by some for not being democratic enough.
In Italy, where eurosceptic parties won last year's election and are now in government, 69 percent thought the EU's decisions do not represent the interests of the population.
Most Europeans thought banks and the financial industry have had a negative impact on democracy in their countries, with Greece being the most critical, the survey found, a decade after a debt crisis that sent many Greeks into poverty.
Globally, 52 percent did not feel their countries were prepared for another financial crisis.
Over 40 percent of people surveyed in the United States, Canada and Austria, among other countries, felt that social media such as Facebook and Twitter had a negative impact on democracy.
