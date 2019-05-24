Net immigration to Britain falls to five-year low in 2018
>> Reuters
Published: 24 May 2019 04:47 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 04:47 PM BdST
Long-term immigration to Britain fell to a five-year low last year, driven by a fall in the number of migrants from the European Union, official figures showed on Friday.
The number of people moving to Britain for more than a year, minus those leaving, sank to 258,000 in the 12 months to December 2018 from 285,000 in 2017, the lowest for a calendar year since 2013.
“Since 2016, the pattern of migration to the UK for work has been changing. Long-term immigration to the UK for work has fallen, mainly driven by the decline in EU arrivals,” ONS statistician Jay Lindop said.
