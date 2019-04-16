How the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral unfolded
Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames on Monday in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, a searing loss for the city and for France.
Following is a timeline of events:
- Around 6:50pm local time (1650 GMT):
Fire starts in roof of Notre-Dame cathedral, according to firefighters.
- Around 7:07 pm:
A Reuters journalist sees smoke and flames at Notre-Dame from a distance.
- 7:40 pm:
Fire spreads to the giant spire of Notre-Dame cathedral.
French President Macron cancels planned TV address to the nation because of the blaze.
- 7:53 pm:
Cathedral’s spire collapses.
- 7:59 pm:
French president’s office says Macron is rushing to the scene.
- 8:07 pm:
Entire roof of Notre-Dame collapses, according to a Reuters correspondent at the scene.
