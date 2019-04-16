Home > World

How the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral unfolded

  Reuters

Published: 16 Apr 2019 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 06:30 PM BdST

Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames on Monday in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, a searing loss for the city and for France.

Following is a timeline of events:

- Around 6:50pm local time (1650 GMT):

Fire starts in roof of Notre-Dame cathedral, according to firefighters.

- Around 7:07 pm:

A Reuters journalist sees smoke and flames at Notre-Dame from a distance.

- 7:40 pm:

Fire spreads to the giant spire of Notre-Dame cathedral.

French President Macron cancels planned TV address to the nation because of the blaze.

- 7:53 pm:

Cathedral’s spire collapses.

- 7:59 pm:

French president’s office says Macron is rushing to the scene.

- 8:07 pm:

Entire roof of Notre-Dame collapses, according to a Reuters correspondent at the scene.

