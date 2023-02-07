US cautions citizens in Sweden over possible attacks in retaliation for Quran burning

The protest in Stockholm drew sharp condemnation from Turkey, which said Sweden should not have allowed "anti-Islam" act, and suspended talks on NATO accession with Sweden and Finland.

Sweden's foreign ministry advised its citizens in Turkey to avoid crowds and demonstrations.

The US embassy in Ankara, along with the missions of other Western nations, also issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following the incident in Sweden and separate incidents in which the Koran was burned in the Netherlands and Denmark.

Sweden's security service was aware of the US warning, said spokesperson Adam Samara, but referred questions to US authorities. The service's own current assessment is that the threat of attacks remains "elevated" at level three on a five-level scale, Samara added.