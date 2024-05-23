Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Norway to block entry for most Russian tourists

Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic measuring almost 200 kilometres, first imposed restrictions on Russian tourist visas in 2022

Norway to block entry for most Russian tourists
Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl is interviewed after the news conference on threat and risk assessments in Oslo, Norway February 13, 2023. NTB/Fredrik Varfjell via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 23 May 2024, 11:56 AM

Updated : 23 May 2024, 11:56 AM

Related Stories
Parched Philippine dam reveals centuries-old town, luring tourists
Parched Philippine dam reveals centuries-old town, luring tourists
Chinese travellers highlight shift in Hong Kong tourism
Chinese travellers highlight shift in Hong Kong tourism
Japan visitors exceed 3m for 2nd straight month
Japan visitors exceed 3m for 2nd straight month
48 HOURS: How to experience Amsterdam? Tips from an online travel expert
48 HOURS: How to experience Amsterdam? Tips from an online travel expert
Read More
Cup final is enough motivation: Guardiola
Cup final is enough motivation: Guardiola
Flores slams Barcelona treatment of 'legends'
Flores slams Barcelona treatment of 'legends'
Gas found in new Kailashtila-8 well
Gas found in new Kailashtila-8 well
Depression may turn into severe cyclone: Met Office
Depression may turn into severe cyclone: Met Office
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More