    বাংলা

    Visitors flock to Hawaiian volcano to see glowing lava flows

    Dozens of people, including families with children in their pajamas, are arriving near the summit. Local artists are even showing up to paint renditions of the eruption

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Dec 2022, 04:48 AM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2022, 04:48 AM

    Onlookers are flocking to glimpse the lava flowing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano that this week began erupting for the first time since 1984.

    As Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency said there are no signs that lava will threaten populated areas, dozens of people, including families with children in their pajamas, are arriving near the summit. They pull camping chairs and sacks from their vehicles and settle in and watch the natural wonder for a few hours. Local artists are even showing up to paint renditions of the eruption.

    Lava flows from Mauna Loa are beginning to slow and spread out, authorities said, and they remain over three miles (5 km) away from a nearby highway.

    The US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in its latest Mauna Loa bulletin that the main lava flow is moving at .025 miles per hour (40 meters per hour). The service said that it is still detecting seismic tremors in the area, meaning that magma is still being supplied to the fissures and "activity is likely to continue as long as we see this signal."

    Mauna Loa rises 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above the Pacific Ocean, part of a chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii. It last erupted in March and April of 1984, sending a flow of lava within 5 miles (8 km) of Hilo, the island's largest city.

    Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency said it had opened two shelters on the island as a precaution but had not issued any evacuation orders.

    About half of all recorded eruptions of Mauna Loa have been confined to the summit, the agency said.

    RELATED STORIES
    File photo: Empty sun loungers are seen on the beach near tourist hotels in Bentota, Sri Lanka, May 2, 2019.
    Sri Lanka hopes for tourism revival with 1.5 mln arrivals next year
    Sri Lanka would likely end this calendar year with 750,000 tourist arrivals and about $2 billion in earnings, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said
    A Mexican football fan pours tea while he eats in the Shay al-Shamous restaurant, as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 takes place, in Doha, Qatar Nov 23, 2022.
    Doha's thriving food scene traces transformation before WC
    Clients at Qatari restaurants this week include tourists in football jerseys who have descended on the country, where foreigners, mostly migrant workers, form the bulk of the 3 million population
    Passengers queue for the check in desk at Heathrow Terminal 5 airport in London, Britain, June 1, 2022.
    Heathrow rules out passenger limits for Christmas
    Heathrow, which had temporarily capped passenger numbers this year, said it was unlikely to return to pre-pandemic demand for several years except at peak times
    Tourists enjoy after a train stops at the middle of Pasak Jolasid Dam in Lopburi province, Thailand, Nov 6, 2022.
    Thailand's 'floating train' a big hit as dam waters rise
    Tourists are enjoying the illusion of aquatic rail travel due to a post-monsoon rise in water levels

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher