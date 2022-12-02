Visitors flock to Hawaiian volcano to see glowing lava flows

Onlookers are flocking to glimpse the lava flowing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano that this week began erupting for the first time since 1984.

As Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency said there are no signs that lava will threaten populated areas, dozens of people, including families with children in their pajamas, are arriving near the summit. They pull camping chairs and sacks from their vehicles and settle in and watch the natural wonder for a few hours. Local artists are even showing up to paint renditions of the eruption.