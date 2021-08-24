Skiing in Africa? Tourists hit Lesotho slopes despite COVID-19 woes
>> Sisipho Skweyiya and Shafiek Tassiem, Reuters
Published: 24 Aug 2021 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2021 01:35 PM BdST
Suggest a holiday in Africa and most people picture baking hot sun, palm-fringed beaches or herds of wildebeest galloping across the savannah. Few think of skiing.
Yet the continent contains five mountain ranges with enough seasonal snow to make potential slopes, of which two host rudimentary ski resorts.
Tucked into South Africa's stunning Drakensburg range, one such resort in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho attracts tourists seeking a more adventurous skiing destination - despite visitor numbers being drastically slashed by COVID-19.
"Africa is, you know, you wouldn't even actually think of it. I think that's what actually amazes most people," snowboard instructor Hope Ramokotjo told Reuters TV, after sliding through a section of perfect powder snow on his board.
"Yes, it isn't much," he said, glancing over his shoulder at bare brown hills beyond a lone white slope. "But people come here and have a whole lot of fun. For me, as a local, I don't have to fly out: I've got a vacation right here."
As with other tourist spots, the COVID-19 pandemic - and severe travel restrictions enforced worldwide to try to curb it - has drastically slashed visitor numbers.
They fell to virtually nothing last year and are still only half the usual 17,000 this year, owner of the nearly two-decade old Afriski Resort, Pieter Peyper, said. Regional hub South Africa has been badly hit by the pandemic, with 2.64 million recorded coronavirus cases, and is on most country's red lists.
"It was something very different. My knees and feet are in pain ... but it was mad fun," said Kevin Kava, a Ghanaian first-time skier who lives in Cape Town, shortly after wiping out.
- Skiing in Africa?
- Who needs a whirlwind trip?
- Your flight has been cancelled or delayed. What should you do?
- A tale of two Italian islands
- Immerse yourself in indigenous culture
- UAE adds Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka to travel curbs list
- Taiwan to quarantine all pilots of largest airline
- Get invigorated with a live performance
- Skiing in Africa? Tourists hit Lesotho slopes despite COVID-19 woes
- Who needs a whirlwind trip when you can take it slow?
- Your flight has been cancelled or delayed. What should you do?
- Capri and Procida: a tale of two islands
- Bali reopening to foreign tourists delayed as COVID surges -minister
- At this Instagram hot spot, all the world’s a stage (and the buffalo’s a prop)
Most Read
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination: Bangladesh to continue registration as new doses arrive
- Bangladesh reports 117 virus deaths, 5,717 cases in a day
- Oman to lift travel ban on fully vaccinated passengers from Bangladesh, India on Sept 1
- Rise in industrial unit registration brightens investment growth chances
- ‘Dream one step closer to reality’: Padma Bridge gets final slab
- Second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be taken without SMS
- Chaos persists at Kabul airport as Taliban discuss new government
- Russian journalists meet a crackdown with dark humour, and subscribers
- FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine