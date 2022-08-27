Burger with small fries? Scorching summer shrinks Europe's potato crop

Germany's agriculture ministry did not give a harvest forecast in an Aug. 26 crop report, but said prospects for the potato crop had "drastically worsened".

The EU's crop monitoring service this week cut its monthly potato yield forecast by 2.5%, though its revised outlook matched the average of the past five years.

France may be hit hard. Yields there may be at least 20% below the 20-year average, according to French producer group UNPT, based on latest field surveys.

Irrigation has curbed the effect of drought on equipped farms, but plants have also wilted in successive hot spells.

"Whereas water stress we can handle, with heat stress there's nothing we can do," said Geoffroy d’Evry, a grower north of Paris and UNPT's head. "We've had hot spells before, but in terms of temperature peaks and their duration, we've never seen that."

Heat is seen as a risk both for yields and quality, with the shape and colour of tubers altered by high temperatures.

That could pose headaches for processing potatoes, for which contracts stipulate criteria such as how long fries should be.

PRICIER FRIES

"It will cost more for the industry, more for the consumer, but the biggest cost will be for farmers," said Christophe Vermeulen, chief executive of Belgian industry group Belgapom, estimating the country's crop could fall by as much as 30%.