Abraham Accord Arab states seen sticking with Israel despite Jenin violence

For example Israel has begun cooperating with the UAE in the finance, energy, water, security, technology and other sectors, and in March this year a free trade agreement, Israel's first with an Arab state, came into effect.

However, Israel's rapprochement with the Arab states has not been a smooth ride - and it has not been made any easier by the advent of a coalition government under Netanyahu that includes hardcore rightist parties who want to annex Israeli-occupied West Bank land where Palestinians have long sought to establish an independent state.

Palestinian officials say they feel betrayed by their Arab brethren for reaching deals with Israel without first demanding progress toward the creation of a Palestinian state. Previously, only two Arab states - Egypt and Jordan - had forged full ties with Israel.

LIMITED ACTION

The Abraham Accord states still complain about Israeli policy towards the Palestinians whenever violence spikes, but only limited action follows.

Bahrain on Tuesday condemned the Israeli assault on Jenin and called for a revival of the long-stalled peace process.

The UAE's foreign ministry called for an immediate end to what it called repeated and escalating campaigns against the Palestinian people.

Morocco said in June it would delay until after the summer a summit of the Abraham Accords nations it is due to host in protest over Israel's decision to expand settlement building in the occupied West Bank and after an earlier Israeli raid on Jenin in which five people were killed. But it went no further.

Israeli hopes of normalising ties with wealthy regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia had already faded long before the latest Jenin violence. Riyadh has said normalisation is not possible until Palestinian statehood goals have been addressed.

UN aid agencies have expressed alarm at the scale of the latest Israeli military operation in Jenin, while the internationally backed Palestinian Authority said it was suspending contacts with Israel.

However, the PA has lost a lot of support among Palestinians and international reaction to Israel's incursion has been quite muted. The United States said it respected Israel's right to defend itself but said it was imperative to avoid civilian casualties.

Commenting on his country's burgeoning relationship with the UAE, Israel's ambassador to that country, Amir Hayek, told Reuters in an interview last month: "It's not that we don't have disagreements (with the UAE)." But, he added, it is a relationship that has "passed the point of no return".